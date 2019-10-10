Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $27,444,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 831.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 837,047 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 550,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,450,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,139,000 after purchasing an additional 547,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 332.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE:HCC opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 47.01%. The company had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dale W. Boyles bought 1,200 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.