Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

HLIO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Helios Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

HLIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.62. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,541. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $143.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $837,993 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

