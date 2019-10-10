Head-To-Head Survey: Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) vs. Axis Capital (NASDAQ:AXS)

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and Axis Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford N/A N/A N/A Axis Capital 2.97% 4.56% 0.82%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Watford and Axis Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 3 1 0 2.25 Axis Capital 0 3 4 0 2.57

Watford currently has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Axis Capital has a consensus price target of $66.43, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Axis Capital.

Dividends

Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Watford does not pay a dividend. Axis Capital pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Axis Capital has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Axis Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Axis Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Watford and Axis Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $575.23 million 1.08 -$34.88 million N/A N/A Axis Capital $5.09 billion 1.04 $43.02 million $1.92 32.70

Axis Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Watford.

Summary

Axis Capital beats Watford on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

