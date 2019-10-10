Head-To-Head Comparison: Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) vs. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Moderna alerts:

This table compares Moderna and Proteon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna N/A N/A N/A Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -107.30%

43.2% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Moderna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moderna and Proteon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $135.07 million 34.30 -$384.73 million ($4.95) -2.83 Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -0.24

Proteon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proteon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Moderna and Proteon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 0 0 9 0 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20

Moderna currently has a consensus price target of $27.56, indicating a potential upside of 96.40%. Proteon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,115.66%. Given Proteon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proteon Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.