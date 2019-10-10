Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $186,183.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,540.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.53 or 0.02244969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.81 or 0.02693627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00673056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00650544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00440087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011819 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

