Hardy Reed LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,621 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.03. 603,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.