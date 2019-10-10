Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan Sells 2,295 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $280,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacqueline Scanlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,531 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $195,110.64.

HAE stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.41. 234,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,623. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

