Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 748 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,594,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ball by 448.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,160,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 3,691.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,404,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 337.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,512,000 after acquiring an additional 791,190 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

NYSE:BLL opened at $72.27 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,566,213.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 215,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,753.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $695,481.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 447,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,511,901.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,707,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

