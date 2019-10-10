Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,671,000 after buying an additional 1,103,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 490.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 270,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after acquiring an additional 224,845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 724.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 253,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 223,115 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.93. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.15.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

