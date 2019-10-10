Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

GNTY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens set a $33.00 target price on Guaranty Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of GNTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,763. The company has a market cap of $340.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $63,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.