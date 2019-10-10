Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
GNTY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens set a $33.00 target price on Guaranty Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
Shares of GNTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,763. The company has a market cap of $340.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.
In other news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $63,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
