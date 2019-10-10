GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTT. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GTT Communications from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut GTT Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut GTT Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.31.

GTT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.66 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GTT Communications news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $32,989.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 5,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $56,517.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,991,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,615,690 shares of company stock worth $14,274,682 and have sold 17,115 shares worth $175,397. 40.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,201,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after buying an additional 134,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,942,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,945,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,188,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 606.6% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 739,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 635,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

