Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price target on Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush set a $3.50 price target on Groupon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,793,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 326,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,800 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 49,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388,374 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,473 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,068,354 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after purchasing an additional 694,590 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 3,238,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,456. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.35. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

