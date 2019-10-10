Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.75, 164,097 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 258,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTBIF. Cowen began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

