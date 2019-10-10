Graft Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Graft has a total market cap of $459,508.00 and $26,086.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00648295 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003908 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002092 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.