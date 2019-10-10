Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 7,939 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ remained flat at $$129.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,686,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $351.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

