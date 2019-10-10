Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,040,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the previous session’s volume of 212,155 shares.The stock last traded at $17.90 and had previously closed at $17.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,505,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,942 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,181,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 190,401 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,031,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 740,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 522,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 54,565 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.