Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. American National Bank owned 0.39% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,290,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,925 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,067.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 91,950 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $33.92.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

