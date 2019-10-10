Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Up 8.7%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.31, 2,252,764 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,131,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.
The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 150.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 707,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,007,000 after buying an additional 560,753 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 447,948 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 407,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,025,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 392,068 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
