Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Up 8.7%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.31, 2,252,764 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,131,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%. On average, analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 150.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 707,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,007,000 after buying an additional 560,753 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 447,948 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 407,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,025,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 392,068 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

