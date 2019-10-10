Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,519 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.30. 101,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,457. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

