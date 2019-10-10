Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 305 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 640,120 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,595.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 386,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,627,000 after buying an additional 242,353 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,050,000 after buying an additional 229,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,430,000 after buying an additional 224,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.93. 40,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,945. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $198.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.53.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.