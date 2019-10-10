Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $17.76 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 407,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 31,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,329. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

