Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 5.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, 2,285,103 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,822,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 23.6% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 9,809,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 1,872,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 353,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 29.3% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

