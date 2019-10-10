Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 5.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, 2,285,103 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,822,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.19 million for the quarter.
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.
