Global Ports (LON:GPH) Trading 0.8% Higher

Global Ports Holding PLC (LON:GPH)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297.50 ($3.89).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Global Ports alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 301.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 354.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.44.

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.