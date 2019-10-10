Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBT. ValuEngine cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.42.

GBT stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. 16,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $150,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $48,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $158,226.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,272.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

