Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $713.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

