Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332,319 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $50.67. 6,318,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $63.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

