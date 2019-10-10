Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19,447.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,788,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,859,000 after purchasing an additional 369,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.18. 38,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,578. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

