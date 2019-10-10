Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Buys 361 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $1,720.11. 213,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,778.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,847.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,256.29.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

