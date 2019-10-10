Gifto 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.34 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Binance, Bibox and Upbit. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $44.34 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.01032623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031553 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00087884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, Bibox, Coinnest, Allbit, Upbit, CPDAX, Kryptono, Bithumb, Binance, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

