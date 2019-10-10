Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lourd Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.44. 8,955,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,762,226. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.