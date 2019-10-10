Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $13.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,202.31. The stock had a trading volume of 553,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,204.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,171.76. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total value of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.