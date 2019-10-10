GET Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,632.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004212 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $3,632.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.55 or 0.06296837 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00039501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015910 BTC.

GET Protocol is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

