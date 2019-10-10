GenesisX Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $69,722.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,919,279 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

