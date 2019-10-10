Genesis Vision One Day Trading Volume Hits $553,653.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $5.61 million and $553,653.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00014815 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Ovis and Hotbit. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00202967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.01028675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029902 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00087931 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Ovis, HitBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

