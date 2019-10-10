Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Genesis Energy to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 196.4%.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

In other news, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,322. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristen O. Jesulaitis bought 5,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,270. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

