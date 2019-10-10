Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $18.00 price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

NYSE GNK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.04. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.