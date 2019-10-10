Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00204115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01034695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088267 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,286,731 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.