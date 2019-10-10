Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTES. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 100,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,453. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $809.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 162,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $1,407,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grant Gawronski bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $61,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,286,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,573,815. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 31.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,147,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after buying an additional 164,651 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,834,000 after purchasing an additional 157,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $530,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

