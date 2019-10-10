GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Up 5.1%

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.67, 504,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 366,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get GasLog alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.10.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth about $5,099,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.