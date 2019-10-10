Garland Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 118,842 Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Garland Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. Hospitality Properties Trust makes up about 2.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Hospitality Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 22,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,507. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

