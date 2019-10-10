Garland Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up about 3.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,586,000 after purchasing an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

PRU traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.67. 1,533,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $106.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.84 per share, with a total value of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

