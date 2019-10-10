Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMDA. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Gamida Cell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 20,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $98.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.32). Equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,080,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.