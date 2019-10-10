GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GLPEY. ValuEngine upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 51,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,323. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts predict that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.