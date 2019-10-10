Fruth Investment Management Reduces Stake in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Versum Materials comprises 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSM. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE:VSM remained flat at $$52.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Versum Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.13 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 99.97% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

