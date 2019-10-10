Fruth Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 29.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,723. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $482,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,531.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $910,953. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

