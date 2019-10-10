Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Earns “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $24.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $29.35.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. 47,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 181,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Landmark Bank grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 48,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 502,029 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

