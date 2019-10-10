Founders Capital Management Sells 377 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Founders Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,397,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 255,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,797,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

