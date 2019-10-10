Founders Capital Management Buys 260 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $322,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 421,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 143,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 400,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,420. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $58.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

