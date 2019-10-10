Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of FSCT stock traded down $14.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 7,268,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,722. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.58. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $798,500.00. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $147,280.00. Insiders sold 193,602 shares of company stock worth $6,994,447 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 46.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,780,000 after acquiring an additional 876,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after acquiring an additional 400,475 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 994,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 923,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

