Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Hits $6.80 Million

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $687,504.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007563 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,568,151 tokens. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

